Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MIRM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $18.20 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.44.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). As a group, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

