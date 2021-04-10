Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44. Approximately 945 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48.

About Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

