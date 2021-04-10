Monavale Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,319.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,346.22 or 0.02251530 BTC on exchanges. Monavale has a market cap of $8.90 million and $70,319.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.61 or 0.00427500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,724 coins and its circulating supply is 6,611 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.