Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,386 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,498 shares of company stock worth $97,655,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPWR. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

MPWR stock opened at $376.87 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.85.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.