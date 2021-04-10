Morgan Stanley Acquires 137,334 Shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of New Frontier Health worth $35,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New Frontier Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 119,400 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in New Frontier Health by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in New Frontier Health by 78.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Frontier Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NFH stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. New Frontier Health Co. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

New Frontier Health Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

