Morgan Stanley Has $33.97 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $33,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at $310,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 233.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 41,676 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 181.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,849,000 after purchasing an additional 172,641 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $1,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,584.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,495 shares of company stock valued at $26,909,941. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $156.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.06.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

