Morgan Stanley Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $90.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

STX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $80.53 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 979,725 shares of company stock worth $60,498,347. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $311,167,000 after buying an additional 3,412,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after buying an additional 757,290 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $138,077,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,830,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

