Morgan Stanley Reiterates “CHF 65” Price Target for Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN)

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LHN. UBS Group set a CHF 57 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 57 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 57.14.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

