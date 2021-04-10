Morgan Stanley Sells 11,687 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $34,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 388.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.13.

Shares of GTLS opened at $143.91 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $166.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.23 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.