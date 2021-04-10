Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) CEO Suying Liu Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:MCADU) CEO Suying Liu sold 200,000 shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MCADU stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.72.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

