Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 733,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $22,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.11.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

