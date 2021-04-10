MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.86% of MSA Safety worth $108,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $548,660.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,188,922.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $275,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares in the company, valued at $164,078,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:MSA opened at $152.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.96 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

