MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSM. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

MSM opened at $89.98 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

