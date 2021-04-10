MTY Food Group’s (MTY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTY. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.86.

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$55.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$17.03 and a 1-year high of C$58.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -37.07.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

