Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$12.50 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.53.

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 19.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.14 and a 12-month high of C$12.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.58.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

