Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

