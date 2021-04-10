Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 64.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,917 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,914,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM opened at $76.32 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $76.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $67.35.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.