Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $184.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.69. The company has a market cap of $176.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

