MVL (MVL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $475.42 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One MVL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $475.42 million and $3,529.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00053201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00021183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00082426 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00616143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00037798 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,730,420,963 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.