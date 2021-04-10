Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $178.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nasdaq traded as high as $153.09 and last traded at $152.66, with a volume of 844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.78.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.30.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nasdaq by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,608,000 after acquiring an additional 232,180 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $20,512,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 751.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,212,000 after purchasing an additional 127,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

