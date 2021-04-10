National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

NCMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.45.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCMI stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $356.28 million, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1,663.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 193,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.