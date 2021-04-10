NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 396,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,287,000 after buying an additional 39,581 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,793,000.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,241,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,855,456. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

