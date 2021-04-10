NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC traded up $4.82 on Friday, hitting $272.49. 992,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,222. The company has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.53. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $147.37 and a one year high of $276.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

