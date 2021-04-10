NBT Bank N A NY Sells 298 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $961,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.00. 1,224,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $117.85 and a 52-week high of $392.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

