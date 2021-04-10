NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NIPNF stock opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. NEC has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27.

About NEC

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

