Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.14

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.14 and traded as high as $9.65. Neonode shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 32,921 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 129.95% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 605.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neonode were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

