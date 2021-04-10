Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading 17.9% Higher

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA)’s share price traded up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 1,209,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,483,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 22.04 and a quick ratio of 8.63.

About Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp., a blockchain company, invests in and manages a portfolio of cryptocurrency assets in Canada. It invests in market cap tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, and associated blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.

