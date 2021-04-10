Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NBIX. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $93.35. The stock had a trading volume of 477,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,470. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.61. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,601,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.