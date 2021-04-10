Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after buying an additional 87,314 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $78,996,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,253.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.14 and a 52 week high of $1,283.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,006.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SAM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

The Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

