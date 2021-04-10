Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

