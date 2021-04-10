Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after buying an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE grew its position in Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after buying an additional 1,041,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after purchasing an additional 970,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,799,000 after purchasing an additional 355,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,815.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

