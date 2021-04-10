New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) Now Covered by Barrington Research

Research analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of New Beginnings Acquisition (NYSE:NBA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.71% from the stock’s current price.

New Beginnings Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. New Beginnings Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Get New Beginnings Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of New Beginnings Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

New Beginnings Acquisition Company Profile

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for New Beginnings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Beginnings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.