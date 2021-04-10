New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,363 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.7% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM opened at $222.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.10 and a 200-day moving average of $203.12.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

