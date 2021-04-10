New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,933,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $256.08 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.75 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.03.

