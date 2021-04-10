New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.