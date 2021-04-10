New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.2% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 108,088 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 317,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 722.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.52 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $62.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

