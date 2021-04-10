New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered New Relic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.06.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $64,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,894 shares of company stock worth $4,087,405. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

