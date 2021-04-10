Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

NYSE NR opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $286.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.91.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

