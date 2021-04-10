NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NXGPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Liberum Capital raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NXGPY stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. NEXT has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $58.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

