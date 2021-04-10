Norges Bank Makes New $145.33 Million Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,033,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $145,326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $177.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.19. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.08.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

