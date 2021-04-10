Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,758,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,796,000. Norges Bank owned 4.33% of Arconic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Arconic by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last quarter.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

