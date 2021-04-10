Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 598,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,036,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $330.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $90.30 and a one year high of $364.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

