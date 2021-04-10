Norges Bank Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,753,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

