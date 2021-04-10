Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,738,092 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,738,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,675,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 79,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.048 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

