Norges Bank Takes $129.98 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,037,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,982,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

