Northcoast Research Downgrades United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) to Neutral

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) was downgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

