Northern Trust Corp Has $7.29 Million Stock Holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,049 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,641,000 after purchasing an additional 249,950 shares during the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CLNC shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of CLNC opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is -111.11%.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

