Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,686 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $148.73 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.95.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

