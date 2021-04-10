Northern Trust Corp Sells 605,342 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605,342 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,265,000 after buying an additional 119,246 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at about $503,000.

In other news, Director Robert A. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Considine acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $564,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $929.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.88.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

