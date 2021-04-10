Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,671 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 299,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Rikoon Group LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGC. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

PGC opened at $32.07 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

